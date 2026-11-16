Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called on opposition leaders to immediately identify their joint presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, November 16, Muturi questioned suggestions that the opposition should wait until May 2027 to unveil its presidential flagbearer, arguing that the coalition needed sufficient time to prepare for the elections.

Muturi said opposition leaders should consider the electoral timelines issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before postponing the decision.

“I keep hearing suggestions from Riggy G that we should wait until May next year to unveil our presidential candidate. But what exactly are we waiting for? Have we carefully studied the electoral timelines issued by the IEBC?” he posed.

Muturi pointed out that political parties would be required to submit their membership lists and details of candidates participating in party primaries by March 16, 2027.

Party primaries are scheduled to take place between March 17 and April 10, with the nomination process expected to conclude by May 8.

Muturi further noted that presidential aspirants would be required to submit lists containing at least 2,000 registered voters drawn from a majority of Kenya’s counties by May 24, ahead of the official registration of candidates beginning May 29.

” Why, then, should we wait until May to make such a critical political decision?” the former Public Service CS questioned.

The former CS argued that Kenyans were tired of repeated promises by opposition leaders to announce their presidential candidate at a later date, insisting that the coalition needed to provide clarity on its political direction.

Muturi maintained that identifying the candidate early would allow opposition leaders to organise, mobilise supporters and build a united campaign ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The time to name our presidential candidate is now. We cannot keep postponing a decision that requires early preparation and serious political mobilisation,” he added.

Rigathi Gachagua had earlier opined that announcing the candidate early exposes them to intimidation by State agencies, potentially disrupting their campaigns before the election.

“William Ruto is a vicious, brutal president who harasses his opponents. If we unleash a candidate now, you have seen what he has done,” he claimed.