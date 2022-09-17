Why President Ruto Will not Appoint Azimio Politicians to Cabinet

President William Ruto has Stated that his cabinet will not accommodate people who are aligned to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Speaking on Friday September 16, during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary Group, the head of state stated that members of the opposition will serve Kenyans from the opposition, and not the government.

“We have accepted that we are not going to appoint any member of the opposition into government because we want a vibrant opposition. We want an opposition that will keep the government in check because we have nothing to hide and we want to run an accountable government,” said President Ruto.

“We welcome our competitor’s assertion that they will take seriously their oversight role over our government. We believe that the efficiency of any government is also dependent on how much we are kept on our toes.” he added.

Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odingahas already indicated that his camo will assume their oppositional role to check the government.

Odinga, while speaking at Azimio PG in Machakos on Friday, urged Azimio troops in the National Assembly and Senate to always work together in order to avoid being overrun by their Kenya Kwanza counterparts.

President Ruto who was sworn into office early this week is set to name his cabinet in the coming days.

A number of his allies are set to be given the dockets including former National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale who is rumoured that he will be awarded either the Defence Ministry of the Interior and Coordination CS.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Musalia Mudavadi is set to be given the position of Chief Cabinet Minister according to the Kenya Jwanza pre-election agreement.

Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is another person viewed as a prospective CS in Ruto’s government.

