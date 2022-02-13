Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Raila Odinga Allies Are Scared of Former Cs Davies Chirchir Ahead August Elections

By

Published

Ole

Narok Senator has warned Kenyans over former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir ahead of the August 9 general elections.

Ledama on Saturday night took to Twitter telling Kenyans to google the name Davis Chirchir before going to bed.

‘’Before you go to bed I want you to google this name Davis Chirchir!!!! And ask yourself one question what role will he play in 2022 Elections ….???’’ Ledama wrote.

Screenshot 2022 02 13 10 21 26 60 0b2fce7a16bf2b728d6ffa28c8d60efb

Chirchir was a Uhuru-Ruto government CS until 2015 when he was kicked out over graft allegations.

The Cs took the center stage in the 2017 general elections where he was the Jubilee Party Presidential Chief Agent.

Did you miss this

  1. Lady Allegedly Paid By Sabina Chege To Cause Chaos in Murang’a Ahead of DP Ruto’s Visit Beaten Badly
  2. Full List: Google Releases Most Searched Kenyans In The Last 15 Years
  3. Love Stuck Man offers Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege 2 Vehicles For 2022 Campaigns, Says She Is All He Want

During the 2017 election petition, it was claimed that Mr. Chirchir had hacked into the servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and manipulated the presidential results in favor of President Kenyatta.

WhatsApp Image 2022 01 17 at 5.30.15 PM 1

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy

In a past interview with Citizen Tv, ODM leader Raila Odinga stated that the former Cs should be questioned on his role in the election rigging.

“Why haven’t you come out and asked clearly if Chirchir deserves to be free or in jail. Should he be walking around majestically behind Uhuru and Ruto and you expect us to feel comfortable before IEBC addresses our issues?” he posed.

DAVIS CHIRCHIR

DP William Ruto is said to have reached out to the former CS to work together ahead of the August elections.

The recent sentiments by the Narok senator come barely two days after Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege claimed that the 2017 presidential elections were rigged in favor of President Kenyatta and the deep state would do something to Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls to make him succeed Uhuru.

Chege has however been summoned by the IEBC to clarify her remarks. She has however defended herself claiming that she was misunderstood.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019