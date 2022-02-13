Why Raila Odinga Allies Are Scared of Former Cs Davies Chirchir Ahead August Elections

Narok Senator has warned Kenyans over former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir ahead of the August 9 general elections.

Ledama on Saturday night took to Twitter telling Kenyans to google the name Davis Chirchir before going to bed.

‘’Before you go to bed I want you to google this name Davis Chirchir!!!! And ask yourself one question what role will he play in 2022 Elections ….???’’ Ledama wrote.

Chirchir was a Uhuru-Ruto government CS until 2015 when he was kicked out over graft allegations.

The Cs took the center stage in the 2017 general elections where he was the Jubilee Party Presidential Chief Agent.

During the 2017 election petition, it was claimed that Mr. Chirchir had hacked into the servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and manipulated the presidential results in favor of President Kenyatta.

In a past interview with Citizen Tv, ODM leader Raila Odinga stated that the former Cs should be questioned on his role in the election rigging.

“Why haven’t you come out and asked clearly if Chirchir deserves to be free or in jail. Should he be walking around majestically behind Uhuru and Ruto and you expect us to feel comfortable before IEBC addresses our issues?” he posed.

DP William Ruto is said to have reached out to the former CS to work together ahead of the August elections.

The recent sentiments by the Narok senator come barely two days after Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege claimed that the 2017 presidential elections were rigged in favor of President Kenyatta and the deep state would do something to Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls to make him succeed Uhuru.

Chege has however been summoned by the IEBC to clarify her remarks. She has however defended herself claiming that she was misunderstood.