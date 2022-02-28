Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Raila Odinga is a Man Under Pressure Ahead of April Nominations

By

Published

Raila2

ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga is facing sleepless nights as his party is facing internal wrangles over nominations scheduled in April. 

The Orange party’s National Executive Council adopted four methods of selecting aspirants on Thursday, which were also endorsed by the National Delegates Congress.

The NDC accepted the use of consensus, direct nomination, delegate voting, and universal suffrage in order for ODM members to vote for their favorite candidate.

However, the ODM NEC stated they prefer agreement over direct nomination as a last resort.

The ODM nomination rift was clear during a recent trip of western Kenya by several Azimio la Umoja leaders, when Governors Oparanya (Kakamega), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), and Wilbur Otichilo (Vihiga), as well as several MPs, boycotted the campaigns headed by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed. 

Also Read

  1. Divisions in Mt Kenya As Azimio Allied Parties Disagree on Joint Nominations
  2. Details! Why and How Musalia Mudavadi Changed Tune on BBI Report
  3. CORONAVIRUS: Kenyan Cases Rise by 16 To 262 With Two More Deaths

The Western ODM governors were dissatisfied with some members’ prominent roles and the exclusion of others. When asked why he was absent from the rally, Oparanya stated that he was too busy.

The ODM nomination wrangles are expected to give Raila Odinga a headache in the coming weeks. The opposition party will have a hard time choosing their candidates, especially in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, and Mombasa. 

In Homa Bay, the battle to succeed Cyprian Awiti has drawn the attention of ODM chair John Mbadi, Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, and Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.

Consensus or direct nomination may have unintended consequences in high-stakes races such as the Mombasa governorship.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019