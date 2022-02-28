Connect with us

Why Rigathi Gachagua Could Be The Best Running Mate For DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has many possible running mates but he would in the end go for the best. A running mate plays a big role in a presidential bid.

In Ruto’s campaigns, you will never miss Honorable Rigathi Chachagua. Gachagua is one of Ruto’s closest friends that has always moved the crowd with his wise words.

When it comes to the Mt Kenya region, Rigathi has a lot of influence that would make Ruto have so many people behind him.  Nonetheless, Gachagua has always shown loyalty to all the people he supported for instance Uhuru Kenyatta in his bid for the presidency.

MP Gachagua linked to Sh123m hospital equipment scheme

photo courtesy

This was evident when he stated this: “Even if you disagree with someone, the nitty-gritty details of your relationship you go with them. I have done many things with president Uhuru Kenyatta and I will never take them. I will go down with them to the grave because I am a gentleman.”

Why DP Ruto wants MP Rigathi Gachagua to be his running mate? | Morning Prime - YouTube

William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua

Also, read; New Details Emerge on Rigathi Gachagua’s Role in Ruto-Mudavadi Deal

Rigathi has always been good at knowing well all the political dynamics of this country, Kenya. When he served as DC in the Moi era, it gave him quite some experience. He was also in Kibaki’s government and Uhuru’s too.

Rigathi could soon become the Mt Kenya kingpin.

