Why These Government Officials Will Die Before 2022 According To Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Prophecy

(KDRTV) – Controversial Nairobi City preacher James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism has sensationally predicted that some of the government officials that are targeting senior positions come 2022 may die before they achieve that dream.

The outspoken man of the cloth was speaking during an overnight service while at his Jerusalem City church that he built in Kajiado. The sermon was streamed live on social media and Sasa TV. He aimed a two-foot tackle at corrupt government officials that were involved in the recent COVID Millionaires scandal.

He wondered how people could steal money that was meant for the sick.

The flamboyant preacher emphasized that those that are responsible for the suffering of women and children will pay dearly with their own lives.

“It is very sad that some individuals are stealing money when Kenya’s economy is seriously sinking. Children are really suffering at home after schools were shut down in March due to COVID-19,” he noted

The guy has also predicted that it will not end well for the corrupt politicians in this country. He said that with the recent return of international flights, some of them will be flying to India to seek medical attention but they will not get it and they will die.

“Some of you will not make it to 2022. Mark my words. Women and children are suffering because of you. The government receives donations from other countries but it ends up in a few people’s stomachs. Now that international flights have resumed, you are going to die in India while doing kidney transplants. We will see what will remain for your families, “ remarked the pastor.

The Neno Evangelism founder’s seemingly prophetic words are almost similar to the curse that was spelled out by former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo. Kabogo also told those who stole COVID-19 funds that their families will never see peace because of the deaths and suffering the victims went through.

