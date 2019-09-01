Why Wafula Buke Has Been Kicked Out Of ODM

He could not get along with the party’s Executive Director Oduor Ongwen. Given his history in acyivitism, ODM’s Director of Political Affairs and Strategy Wafula Buke became a thorn in the flesh to the cartels within the Orange Party, who saw him as an impediment to their business venture in the political movement. They therefore had to axe him out of the party’s rooster.

READ ALSO:Raila Odinga is set and ready to pass the Mantle to Dr. Fred Matiangi

Friends and enemies, I was sacked yesterday as Director for Political Affairs and Strategy of ODM. Mr Edwin Sifuna, Mr Oduor Ongwen and Ms Judith Pareno, since you can’t pick my calls, I hereby confirm receiving your letter,” he posted on Facebook. Buke attributes his dismissal to ‘ruffling snakes’ and continued his defiance streak to say not even the sacking will change his stance on his ODM bosses.

READ ALSO:Uhuru, Raila Planning A Joint Jubilee-ODM Nationwide Tours To Popularize BBI Proposals

“I ruffled snakes and have received my feedback. I disagree with you so I will see what to do about that. I just lost income but the struggle for a better ODM is for us all. The funeral for losing a job continues. No burial arrangements,” he continued.

Friends and enemies, I was sacked yesterday as Director for Political Affairs and Strategy of ODM. Mr Edwin Sifuna, Mr… Posted by Wafula Buke on Thursday, August 29, 2019

However, others believe the sacking of Buke has nothing to do with his defiance but it is part of the party’s ongoing restructuring and re branding ahead of 2022. The party has put in a whooping 2B shillings to revive its organs as well as open county offices countrywide. It has also changed its Headquarters from Kilimani, to a new multi million property in Lavington.

READ ALSO:Former ODM strategist resigns

ODM leader Raila Odinga is believed to assembling a new political infrastructure that will revitalize the party which is currently one of the biggest political outfits in the country. The party is not only strategically positioning itself for the upcoming referendum but also it has eyes set on 2022, where it is expected to field a presidential contender.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases