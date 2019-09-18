Why William Ruto Is Blaming Raila Odinga Over The Deep Divisions In Jubilee

Deputy President has continued his blames on ODM leader Raila Odinga over the current divisions which have rocked the ruling Jubilee Party. Ruto unlike before, has admitted that indeed Jubilee is divided with members pulling in opposite directions, without a common stand on issues. The DP was speaking during the burial of Senator Mithika Linturi`s father, where he added that the current wrangles within Jubilee are part of growth and will be resolved in due course.

Ruto likened the situation in the party to the work of a cook saying it is like smoke and fire to a cook, by-products of the process which ends up in good results, food. He added that the matters creating a rift within the party are well known.

“Yes, there is a rift in Jubilee fueled by political factions, some for ‘punguza mizigo’ and others for ‘ongeza mzigo’ initiatives. All this confusion has brought trouble in Jubilee.

“You all know what is happening on matters of the constitution. The champions of change of the constitution are known. This is not the business of Jubilee but other people who are well known to Kenyans,” he said.

Meru:

DP Dr @WilliamsRuto at Mzee Peter Gichunge Linturi Burial, Father to Sen Mithika Linturi.

RIP Mzee#KOTLoyal pic.twitter.com/UAFZ1cTN31 — Cheroben Nickson Arap Kutere (@NicksonKutere) September 17, 2019

“I want to ask leaders including my brother Kiraitu Murungi, not to lose hope in the party because the small issues will be sorted out,” said Ruto.

After the March 9th Handshake, there have been two factions within the ruling party, those who are for the Handshake and those who are against it, saying it is being used to undermine the DP. These differences have grown to a point where the ruling party has been divided into factions. Tanga Tanga, which is basically on the campaign trail drumming up support for Ruto’s 2022 bid despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warnings and the Kieleweke group which is supporting the Handshake and President Uhuru’s agenda.

