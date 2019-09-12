William Ruto, Boni Khalwale Abandon Mariga As DCI Investigates Him For Fraud Over His National ID

The Deputy President William Ruto was the main driving force behind Mariga being fielded as Jubilee candidate in Kibra. However, they did not know that the ex footballer had fraudulently acquired a new National ID to show he has a younger age, during his days as a footballer. After his invalidation as the Jubilee’s candidate in Kibra, investigating authorities are now trying to establish how Mariga got his National ID , which is not authentic.

READ ALSO:DP Ruto Left With Rotten Egg On His Face As His Plan To Fight Raila In Kibra Dies Before Take Off

Unlike the past week when he was unveiled as the Jubilee candidate, flanked by a troupe of Jubilee leaders, including former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Langata MP Nixon Korir, the former footballer has been abandoned even before the dust settled on his IEBC disqualification.

Already a source familiar with the workings of the DCI has confirmed top detectives have been assigned to the case to try unearth the registratiio syndicate in which Kenyan sportsmen and women alter their age to look younger so that they can take part in the competitions abroad.This, the source says has led to deny many young talented youth to exploit their abilities and gifts. Mariga’s current national ID shows he is born in 1985 yet his real date of birth is 1981.

READ ALSO:Mariga is Jubilee’s Representation in Kibra By-Elections, Party Chairman Insist.

DCI is probing Mariga's over fraud.

While Mariga indicates that he was born in 1987, his ID serials belongs to people born in 90s. His greed may expose his brother @VictorWanyama.There are claims his injuries take long to recover because of his "hidden" age#RutoDoubleSpeak — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) September 12, 2019

Ruto’s allies in the Jubilee Party are now saying the investigations on Mariga is to humiliate him so that he takes a bow out of politics. They say, this is part of the persistent witch hunt by the state on people deemed to be close to DP William Ruto as the country heads to 2022. The group has already single out Interior PS Karanja Kibicho as the main face behind the constant intimidation of Tanga Tanga leaders.

READ ALSO:Ruto Camp Faces Big Blow As Planted Mariga Is Rejected By IEBC.

With this probe hanging on his head it was expected Jubilee leaders, especially William Ruto who pushed him into the political arena would stand by him. However, it turns out he was just a collateral in the larger political war.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases