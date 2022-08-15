Connect with us

Politics

William Ruto Makes History After Winning Presidency on the First Attempt 

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 08 15 19 00 44 00 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

Deputy President William Ruto has written history after winning the presidency on his first attempt in the country’s top seat.

Ruto, who was running under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, defeated the “deep state” and the “system” by receiving 7,176, 141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast in the general election on Tuesday, August 9.

His main Counterpart Raila Odinga came in second with 6,942,930 votes, or 48.85 percent. 

Speaking after being announced as the winner, The deputy president praised God and the millions of Kenyans who supported his first run for president. 

“I want to thank God that today we have concluded this election. I know there were predictions that I won’t get here, but because there is God in heaven we are here,” Ruto said

More to follow……

