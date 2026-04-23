Willis Raburu Joins Linda Mwananchi as he Eyes Kisumu Senate Seat

Celebrated media personality Willis Raburu has officially joined the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Siaya Governor James Orengo welcomed Raburu into the movement, describing his entry into politics as a boost driven by youthful energy and creative leadership.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, Governor Orengo noted that Raburu would bring a blend of corporate emceeing expertise and media innovation into the movement’s growing political base.

“Today, I had an engaging tête-à-tête with media personality Willis Raburu. He’s officially bringing his signature youthful energy, corporate MC expertise, and creative media edge to the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” Orengo said.

The Siaya County boss also disclosed that Raburu will be contesting for the Kisumu senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

“Willis is running for the Kisumu Senatorial seat, and we are thrilled he’s chosen to board our bus, a movement fueled by the aspirations of the youth and a drive for a better Kenya,” added Orengo.

Raburu’s decision to vie for the Kisumu Senate seat signals his transition from media to active politics, joining a wave of young leaders seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 polls.

He left Royal Media Services (RMS)’s Citizen TV in June 2023 after 13 years, having joined in 2010. Raburu then joined TV 47, where he hosted the Wabebe Experience show and exited in April 2024.

The Linda Mwananchi movement has been positioning itself as a youth-driven platform championing governance reforms and greater inclusion of young people in leadership.

The movement comprises Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Caleb Amisi, Clive Gisairo, Obadiah Barongo, and Caroli Omondi, among others.

On Sunday, April 19, the Linda Mwananchi faction held a series of public engagements in Nakuru County to popularize the movement.

The movement is expected to hold a massive political rally in Kisumu on Sunday, April 26, 2026.