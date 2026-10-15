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Politics

Winnie Odinga Declares Bid For Nairobi Senate Seat

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

EALA Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has officially declared her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 General Election. 

Winnie made the announcement on Thursday, October 15, at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Siaya County during the one-year commemoration of her late father.

The EALA MP said she saw an opportunity in Nairobi after current Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna showed interest in higher political office.

“Let it not be a rumour that as Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see there is some space in Nairobi, and that is why I have decided I will vie for Senator of Nairobi County,” she announced.

Winnie, however, did not reveal the political party she would use to contest for the Nairobi Senate seat in next year’s general election.

The EALA lawmaker said she would not pursue the ambition alone, urging the young people to seek leadership positions at different levels of government.

“I want young people across this country to register. You stand for governor. I want you to stand for Senate. You stand for MCA. Stand for MP. Because I will not go alone,” she said.

Her announcement comes months after Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, announced his intention to run for the Nairobi Senate seat.

Speaking in February, Jalang’o said his decision was informed by his understanding of the challenges facing residents and his desire to strengthen oversight of public resources at the county level.

“There is nothing that stops me from becoming the Senator of Nairobi or even the governor. I have walked in various parts of the country and come to understand what people need. I can confirm that I will be vying for the Senate seat in Nairobi,” he said.

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