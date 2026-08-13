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Politics

Wiper MCA Charged Over Cyber Harassment

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Makueni nominated MCA Urbanus Kyalo Wambua was on Thursday arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts and charged with cyber harassment over an alleged TikTok video targeting Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the MCA was arrested in Matiliku, Emali, before being escorted to Nairobi.

“A man arrested for cyber harassment on July 6, 2026, has been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts following thorough investigations by detectives.

“Urbanus Kyalo Wambua was apprehended in Matiliku, Emali, before being escorted to Nairobi, where he was booked at the Muthaiga Police Station,” DCI said.

Following investigations, the DCI forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and recommended that Wambua be charged with cyber harassment under Section 27(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, No. 5 of 2018.

While appearing in court on Thursday, Wambua pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court granted him a KSh500,000 bond with two sureties of a similar amount; alternatively, he may secure his release on a KSh200,000 cash bail with one contact person.

” The court granted him a bond of Sh500,000, requiring two sureties of the same amount; alternatively, Sh200,000 cash bail with one contact person,” DCI stated.

During the proceedings, Wambua, through his lawyers led by Senator Dan Maanzo, told the court that the charges were politically motivated and arose from fierce political competition between Wambua and Mutuse in Kibwezi West Constituency.

The case will be mentioned on August 24, 2026.

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