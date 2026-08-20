Wiper Party Denies Claims of Political Deal Between Kalonzo and Gachagua

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) has refuted reports suggesting that Kalonzo Musyoka has entered into a political deal with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, August 20, Wiper spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru said recent media reports suggesting that a political agreement had been concluded between the two leaders were inaccurate.

The clarification follows a meeting held on August 17, 2026, at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence, which reportedly brought together WPF Members of Parliament and Senators.

According to Njiru, the meeting was convened by Gachagua to thank the party’s legislators for the solidarity they demonstrated during his impeachment proceedings.

“The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) has noted media reports, including those carried by The Star, suggesting that a political deal has been concluded between H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka and H.E. Rigathi Gachagua. We wish to set the record straight: no such exclusive deal exists.

“The meeting held on 17th August 2026 at the Wamunyoro Residence was convened by H.E. Rigathi Gachagua to thank WPF Members of Parliament and Senators for the solidarity they showed him during his impeachment,” Njiru said.

The party maintained that it remains committed to building a broader opposition coalition with other parties within the United Alternative Government In Waiting.

“WPF remains committed to building a strong, principled coalition with its sister parties in the United Alternative Government In Waiting.

“That process will continue through open, transparent and inclusive engagement, guided by shared democratic values and the interests of the people of Kenya,” Njiru added.

Kalonzo and Gachagua have positioned themselves as key figures in the united opposition as the country heads to elections next year.

The opposition team is yet to unveil its flag bearer who will face President William Ruto in 2027.

Notably, the united opposition will hold a retreat on Monday and Tuesday next week to chart its plan for 2027.