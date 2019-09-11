You Are An Irredeemable Public Thief, Ekuru Aukot Attacks Waiguru

Third Way Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru were embroiled in nasty Twitter exchange on Wednesday. The two went at each other’s throats following the humiliating defeat Punguza Mizigo Bill went through in Kirinyaga on Tuesday.

The County Assembly of Kirinyaga rejected the bill and threw it out for not addressing issues of interest of Kirinyaga people.

The war started when Waiguru, who is also the Governor for Kirinyaga county called out Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot for engaging in political sideshows instead of focusing on real issues.

Waiguru dressed down the Punguza Mizigo architect telling him he was acting in behest of other unnamed people to achieve a malicious political agenda.

@EAukot focus on your defective bill& stop tired sideshows.We all know who the creators& ghosts of NYSscam were;they fund & feast with you. FYI on corruption,some of us remember the COE massive financial irregularities,we read the rpts you cant fool people all the time.@CpaWaweru — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) September 10, 2019

This did not go down well with Aukot who hit back immediately, calling Waiguru a public thief who ruined the lives of many Kenyans, through her involvement in the NYS Scam , terming her enemy number one for the Kenyan people.

Governor Waiguru, during her stint as the Devolution CS, she was adversely mentioned in the scandal which the country lost close to 1B shillings.

Theft of public money a.k.a #NYSSCAM is not a sideshow. In case it escaped your mind, it was an audit finding that during your public office holding at Devolution ministry, billions of taxpayers money disappeared. Then you chose light duties in Kirinyaga #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 https://t.co/cmH2JnsPuy — #TeamPunguzaMizigo (@EAukot) September 10, 2019

Aukot went ahead to allege that Waiguru tops the list of public thieves who have looted the country dry. He accused the Kirinyaga Governor of toying with the lives of people of Kirinyaga, whom he says, is losing her popularity in Kirinyaga. Governor Waiguru is positioning herself as the region’s political kingpin after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She has been at the forefront lobbying for support of the BBI and the handshake. The governor told Aukot that Kirinyaga county kicked out the Punguza Mizigo Bill based on law and order, and not the directives of Aukot.

Fortunately for Kenya, we run on the basis of law not on @EAukot directives. The Bill was thrown out on the basis of the Law and Standing Orders of the Kirinyaga County Assembly. Period. Even on its merits this Bill is in any event an unfortunate embarrassment — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) September 10, 2019

During the back and forth, Aukot told Waiguru that the wave of Punguza Mizigo cannot be wished away and that even her own constituents had endorsed the initiative. He reminded the governor not to take Kenyans for fools, and instead prepare for an imminent defeat.

If you need to know which direction the wind in this country is blowing, take a little time and read comments on your walls (both FB & Tiwtter) from Kenyans including your OWN constituents from Kirinyaga. You're overated. Wake up and smell the coffee #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 https://t.co/cmH2JnsPuy — #TeamPunguzaMizigo (@EAukot) September 10, 2019

