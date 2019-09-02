You Are Doing Zero Work In Western With Your Visits, They Wont Earn You Votes- Western Leaders To Ruto

Leaders allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its leader Raila Odinga in Western have told Deputy President William Ruto that hi numerous trips to the region, will not trnslate to votes in 2022. s

The leaders, who included ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, told Mr Ruto that the region is “behind Mr Odinga”.

Mr Sifuna said DP Ruto has no chance in Western “regardless of how many time he comes calling”.

“The people of Western know which leaders have their interests at heart, and it is not Ruto,” he said.

On his part, Mr Osotsi said: “The DP and his cronies should re-evaluate what they are calling inroads in Western after their highly-expensive trips. How many key leaders have they acquired from our side? I think they can only brag of Boni Khalwale …. but then Khalwale defected to Ruto’s Jubilee in a small ceremony in his house in Malinya and not Bukhungu stadium or Muliro gardens where major political declarations are made,” Mr Osotsi said.

He said ODM supporters are simply on “a political go-slow because President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed them to avoid aggressive politics and support their agenda of all-inclusive Kenya and fight against corruption”.

Mr Odinga, while speaking during the burial of ex-Minister Hezron Manduku in Kisii on Friday, told Kenyans not to be preoccupied with 2022 politics at the moment.

The DP has been criss-crossing the country popularising his 2022 presidential bid, even though he has often maintained his trips are purely meant for development.