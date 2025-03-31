You Have Not Started Any project In Mt Kenya – Gachagua Tells Ruto Ahead Of His Central Tour

The former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to launch his own new projects in his tour of the Mountain and stop riding on Uhuru Kenyatta’s old project.

Speaking on Monday at Wangige in Kabete Constituency, Kiambu County, during an impromptu visit in the area, the former DP has reiterated that President Ruto has done nothing much to inform the people of the mountain except his usual lies cautioning the vote-rich region to listen to his rhetoric.

“We want to tell William Ruto, when you come here to Mt. Kenya, you should be someone who speaks the truth.

“All the projects here were started by Uhuru Kenyatta; there is not a single project you have started. So when you come, tell us which projects you have done. The projects that exist are Uhuru’s, and you have refused to complete them. Don’t come here to lie to the people of Mt. Kenya,” said Gachagua.

He has also rubbished Ruto’s today’s interview from the local media houses, saying that it will all be hogwash.

On the preparations for his new party that is set to be launched in May, Mr.Gachagua has said that the party will be the only one legitimate in the region as other parties are associated with Ruto’s UDA in a bid to divide the region.

Gachagua also added that Ruto’s journey to Sugoi remains as scheduled saying that he has many friends who will ensure that it happens.

The former DP was accompanied by Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa and Kajiado North member of Parliament Onesmus Ngogoyo.

President Ruto is expected to start his 5-day tour in the Mt Kenya region from Tuesday April 1, 2025.

Also Read: Gachagua Speaks On Forming His Political Party, Reveals Where The Chairperson Will Come From