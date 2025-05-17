You Rejected Raila, Now You Want Him? Oburu Odinga Puts Kikuyu Leaders on the Spot

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Oburu Odinga has broken his silence in a fiery and candid statement aimed at Mount Kenya leaders who once dismissed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, but are now warming up to discussions involving the same man they rejected. Speaking in a tone both assertive and cautionary, Oburu didn’t mince words as he reminded Kenyans, especially the Kikuyu leadership, of what he termed as political hypocrisy and selective alliances.

“When we told Kikuyus, including Gachagua, that Raila was the right leader to lead this country and give shares to everybody, they refused and supported Ruto,” Oburu remarked sharply. “But now, when we are also talking to the same Ruto, they are telling us to come and join them.”

His words reflect a brewing political storm ahead of the 2027 elections, where Raila Odinga’s role remains a central concern not only for his traditional support base but also for those now eyeing alliances for survival and strategy. Oburu’s tone signals a warning that those who once derailed Raila’s presidency shouldn’t expect a quick handshake or partnership without sincerity and accountability.

“What is the assurance that they will give Raila votes in 2027?” Oburu questioned. “If they plan to vote for Raila as president, let them wait for us to finish working for our people, and then we can negotiate with them in 2027.”

Oburu’s remarks are more than a casual political observation, they underline a deeper mistrust stemming from past betrayals and a demand for genuine commitment rather than convenience-driven partnerships. The statement appears to challenge the Mt. Kenya political class to reflect on their past decisions and come forward with more than just talk actual support must follow.

As speculation rises around possible realignments ahead of the next general election, Oburu’s message is clear: the time for empty overtures is over. Political reconciliation, if it is to happen, must be built on trust, timing, and mutual respect not desperation or opportunism.

With Raila Odinga’s next political move still unclear, Oburu’s words might just be the first sign of how hard the road to 2027 will be not just for Raila Odinga and his allies, but for those who once turned their backs on him.