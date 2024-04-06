Connect with us

Politics

Your Days Are Numbered- Uhuru Tells ‘Traitors’ in Gov’t

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday sensationally spoke of traitors in government saying they would not benefit from their ways.

Uhuru who was speaking during the episcopal ordination of Auxiliary Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Nganga without mentioning names liked the ‘traitors’ to Judas Iscariot.

“Mambo inaendelea kua ngumu na saa ingine mtu hupotea, na akipotea anatafuta pastor….We have taken leadership to think it means lording over everyone else, it is not.

“Tumeskia mambo ya wasaliti. Usaliti ni mwingi sana; lakini kwa wasaliti tunawaambia hata Judas alisaliti Yesu lakini hizo hela pesa aliziwacha na akaenda akatafuta kamba akajinyonga,” said Uhuru.

At the same time, Uhuru called on the church to continue defending Kenyans’ rights.

The former Head of State said the church is critical in the social and economic development of a country.

Uhuru also noted that many Kenyans look to the church for guidance during these difficult moments.

“They say that the church is the conscience of the society. We must always ask ourselves, especially the leadership whether we are still faithful to that calling. Are we still conscious of society or have we forgotten that role?

“I pray that God will continue blessing our country and our fellow citizens. Let us continue loving each other and may the Church ensure that they take up their role of ensuring that they defend the rights of the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Further, the former Head of State asked leaders in various positions to work with the Church to find solutions to the challenges that Kenyans face.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Reaches Out To Uhuru Over Mt Kenya Unity

