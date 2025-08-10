Connect with us

News

10-Man Harambee Stars Stun Morocco to Reach CHAN Quarters

By

Published

Harambee Stars To be Rewarded Ksh.1 Million After Historic Morocco Upset.
Harambee Stars To be Rewarded Ksh.1 Million After Historic Morocco Upset.

Harambee Stars, Kenya’s national football team, pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over two-time champions Morocco at a charged Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The famous win has booked Kenya a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and triggered a wave of celebrations both on the pitch and in the bank accounts of the players.

The hero of the night was Tusker forward Ryan Ogam, who struck in the 42nd minute. Latching onto a loose ball in the Moroccan box, Ogam smashed home a thunderous shot that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Stars’ victory was even more remarkable as they played the entire second half with 10 men. Defender Chrispine Erambo was shown a red card just before halftime for a dangerous tackle reflecting their gritty performance against Angola in the previous match, where they also played a man down but fought to a 1-1 draw.

President William Ruto’s pledge to reward the team for strong performances has been a huge motivator. After their opening 1-0 win against DR Congo on August 3, each player and member of the technical bench received Ksh1 million.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed confirmed that Ksh42 million was disbursed to cover 27 players and 15 technical staff. With the Morocco victory, each player is set to pocket another Ksh1 million, bringing their group-stage total to Ksh2.5 million each – Ksh1 million for the DR Congo win, Ksh500,000 for the Angola draw, and Ksh1 million for the Morocco win.

Head coach Benni McCarthy praised the incentive plan, saying: “When you win football matches, you get greatly rewarded. It was a great initiative from President Ruto because this can be life-changing for many of these players. They’re locally based and don’t earn the kind of salaries you see overseas.”

The President has promised even bigger payouts if the Stars progress – Ksh60 million for reaching the semifinals, Ksh70 million for the finals, and an eye-watering Ksh600 million if they win the tournament. Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also pledged Ksh400 million for a tournament win, pushing the potential jackpot to Ksh1 billion.

The Stars now top Group A with 7 points after beating DR Congo (1-0), drawing with Angola (1-1), and defeating Morocco (1-0). Their final group-stage clash is against Zambia on August 17.

