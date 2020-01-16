Connect with us
 

A NEW MEMBER TO JOIN MANCHESTER UNITED

9 hours ago

The sporting and Portugal mid-fielder, Bruno Fernandes is expected to join Manchester United in the next couple of days. Manchester United had had their eyes set on the free scoring 25-year old last summer. Their interest in him has been renewed with Ole Gunar Solskjaer keen on improving the Red Devil’s mid-fielder options.

Reports claim that yesterday, Old Trafford boss’ deal of signing of on 65 million pound bid on fernandes would have been wrapped up by the end of the week. A. Bola reports that Bruno will travel to England over the weekend to watch the game in person at liverpool’s famous home, with signing to be completed.

