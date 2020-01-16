A ONE MOTCH SUSPENSION AWARDED TO VALVERDE FOR HIS FOUL DURING THE SUPER CUP

Being shown a red card by the referee, Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde left the pitch. For his late foul, Federico Valverde has been suspended for one match, the country’s football federation REEF revealed on wednesday. The 21 mid-feilder is said to have chopped down Alvaro Morata, Spain’s stricker as he run through on goal.

despite the match ending goalless, Real Madrid won 4-1 on penalties. Diego Someone, Real Madrid’s coach noted that ”Federico’s foul was the most important moment during that match”