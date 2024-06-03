Connect with us

Al Hilal Considering  Deal For Tottenham’s Richarlison

Al Hilal intends to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison this summer. The Saudi club had already inquired about the 27-year-old in January, following his compatriot Neymar’s injury.

Richarlison is currently suffering from his own ailment and will miss the Copa América as well as Spurs’ last matches of the season.

This is another setback for the forward, who had already missed much of the second part of the season due to knee ailments before returning against Chelsea and scoring a brace off the bench against Liverpool.

According to the source, Al Hilal has won the Saudi Pro League and is secretly confident in their ability to execute the Richarlison transfer.

An official proposal has not yet been made, and Richarlison has three years left on his Spurs deal, but the north London club is expected to listen to bids as manager Ange Postecoglou plans a major squad revamp during the upcoming transfer window.

Richarlison has 12 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

If Richarlison joins Al Hilal, he will be alongside Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Yassine Bounou.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr is ready to offer around £76-85million (€90-100million) for the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder is being courted by a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with champions Al Hilal believed to be keen.

Also Read: Manchester United dealt a blow as Casemiro suffers injury

