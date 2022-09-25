Amount of Money Eliud Kipchoge Will Receive After Breaking His Own Record in the Berlin Marathon

Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday broke his own record in the Berlin Marathon after he set a new world record of 2:01:09.

The two time olympic champion is set to earn a total of Ksh 13.99 million from the race.

Ksh3 million will be for winning the race, Ksh6.8 million for breaking the world record and Ksh4.1 million for the time bonus.

Mark Korir who came second will take home Ksh1.37 million after he finished the race after 2:05:58.

In the women’s competition, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa demonstrated her domination by setting a course record of 2:15:37ahead of Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru’s who finished after 2:18:00.

Tigist will receive Ksh2.35 million for winning the race and Ksh3.5 million for her time. Wanjiru, who was competing for the first time in the Berlin marathon, will receive Ksh1.175 million.

The 2021 cash price has been reduced compared to the last marathon.

In 2018, the winners of the Berlin marathon received Ksh4.7 million for winning the gold medal.

The Dubai Marathon is now the leading road marathon in the world, with the winners receiving Ksh20 million.

The event also attracts the largest participation with over 20,000 runners competing.

The Boston marathon comes second with winners receiving Ksh 15 million cash prize while runners-up receive Ksh7.5 million, and third place receives Ksh4 million.

Kipchoge is now the most succesful marathoner in the world after winning back to back races.

His first title was in the 2003 IAAF World Cross Country Championships after winning the 5,000 meters.

