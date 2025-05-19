Connect with us

Sports

Barcelona Targets Szczęsny and Dibu Martínez in Keeper Hunt

Barcelona Goalkeeper Transfer Target
KDRTV NEWS – Brcelona: FC Barcelona is making strategic moves in the transfer market and this time, it’s not just about boosting firepower up front. With Marc-André ter Stegen recently sidelined for months due to injury, the Catalan giants are actively searching for a reliable goalkeeper to fortify their backline. Although Ter Stegen returned in Sunday’s clash against Villarreal, concerns about his long-term fitness persist.

Hansi Flick, poised to take over as head coach, has reportedly prioritized Juventus veteran Wojciech Szczęsny as a short-term fix. The Polish international confirmed after El Clásico that Barcelona offered him a two-year deal, though he hinted he’s still weighing the move with his family before making it official.

But Szczęsny isn’t the only name in the spotlight. Reports suggest that Argentina’s World Cup hero Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, currently shining at Aston Villa, is also on Barça’s radar. At 32, Martínez offers elite experience and commanding presence between the posts qualities Barça may need if Ter Stegen’s recovery stumbles or if succession planning becomes urgent.

Meanwhile, third-choice keeper Iñaki Peña has reportedly accepted that his future lies elsewhere, with offers already on the table since the winter transfer window.

With Flick steering a tactical rebuild, and Champions League ambitions looming, Barcelona’s quest for a top-tier goalkeeper could redefine the club’s defensive future.

