Bayern Munich complete signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

German giants Bayern Munich have completed the signing of 22-year-old foward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Olise has penned a five-year deal until June 2029, marking his move from the English Premier League to the Bundesliga giants.

The Bundesliga side will pay £50.8m (€60m) including add-ons for the 22-year-old winger.

Speaking after his move to the Bavarians, Olise said the talks to join the German giants were positive and he is eager to prove himself in the Bundesliga.

“The talks with Bayern have been very positive and I’m very happy to be playing for such a big club. It’s a great challenge and exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and help the team win as many titles as possible in the coming years,” said Olise.

FC Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: “Michael is fast, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack. His goal and assist statistics are already outstanding. At 22 years of age, Michael is already very advanced, but he is also hungry and still has a lot of potential. Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise.

Born in London, Olise came through the youth systems of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City before joining Reading, where he made his senior debut in March 2019.

He moved to Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season, where he scored 16 goals and laid on 25 assists in 90 appearances.

Olise, who has French citizenship through his mother, has represented France at youth level and played in the Under-21 European Championship last summer.

Also Read: Xabi Alonso Announces Decision On His Future In Bayern Leverkusen