Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Bayern Munich complete signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

By

Published

20240709 072645

German giants Bayern Munich have completed the signing of 22-year-old foward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Olise has penned a five-year deal until June 2029, marking his move from the English Premier League to the Bundesliga giants.

The Bundesliga side will pay £50.8m (€60m) including add-ons for the 22-year-old winger.

Speaking after his move to the Bavarians, Olise said the talks to join the German giants were positive and he is eager to prove himself in the Bundesliga.

“The talks with Bayern have been very positive and I’m very happy to be playing for such a big club. It’s a great challenge and exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and help the team win as many titles as possible in the coming years,” said Olise.

FC Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: “Michael is fast, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack. His goal and assist statistics are already outstanding. At 22 years of age, Michael is already very advanced, but he is also hungry and still has a lot of potential. Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise.

Born in London, Olise came through the youth systems of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City before joining Reading, where he made his senior debut in March 2019.

He moved to Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season, where he scored 16 goals and laid on 25 assists in 90 appearances.

Olise, who has French citizenship through his mother, has represented France at youth level and played in the Under-21 European Championship last summer.

Also Read: Xabi Alonso Announces Decision On His Future In Bayern Leverkusen

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020