Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Broadcast Deal On Premier League Suspended Due To Ukraine Invasion

By

Published

images 27
images 27

Following the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal in the country.

On Thursday, four matches will not be aired in the country.

images 28

Nigel Huddleston Sports Minister Photo Courtesy 

Consequently, the football association has also suspended its deal with Russia.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with those impacted.” The premier league said in a statement.

It also gave £1 million donations that will be made to the Disaster Emergence committee to give aid to those in need.

This move by the premier league is to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“We fully support the Premier League’s decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine.” Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement.

“Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport and culture, and we must work together to ensure Putin remains a pariah on the international stage.” Added Nigel.

Also read END OF BIDEN-PUTIN SUMMIT: Russian Ambassador Allowed Back In Washington

However, the English Football League says that it has also suspended the broadcast feed of its matches.

The sports minister is fully in support of the ban and condemns the act of the invasion.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019