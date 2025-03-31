Bukayo Saka Ready To Go After Three Months Out

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is ready to return to action after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said the winger will be available for selection on Tuesday as they will clash with Fulham.

The 23-year-old, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 21, 2024.

“Bukayo is ready to go. All the careful things are already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass at the right moments. But he’s pushing because he wants to.

“We have respected the timeframe, and we have done everything, and we had to hold him back, even. He is ready to go,” Arteta said.

Saka’s return comes as Arsenal, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place, prepare for their final nine Premier League games of the season and a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

“Bukayo is a massive weapon. We know the impact that he has had in the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success. It’s great to have him back,” Arteta added.

“The fact that he is able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and to the team as well.”

On the other hand, Arsenal’s Defender Riccardo Calafiori faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained on international duty for Italy against Germany on 20 March.