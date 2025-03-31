Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Bukayo Saka Ready To Go After Three Months Out

By

Published

GettyImages 2187028428 Cropped ir3r79ux

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is ready to return to action after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said the winger will be available for selection on Tuesday as they will clash with Fulham.

The 23-year-old, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 21, 2024.

“Bukayo is ready to go. All the careful things are already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass at the right moments. But he’s pushing because he wants to.

“We have respected the timeframe, and we have done everything, and we had to hold him back, even. He is ready to go,” Arteta said.

Saka’s return comes as Arsenal, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place, prepare for their final nine Premier League games of the season and a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

“Bukayo is a massive weapon. We know the impact that he has had in the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success. It’s great to have him back,” Arteta added.

“The fact that he is able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and to the team as well.”

On the other hand, Arsenal’s Defender Riccardo Calafiori faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained on international duty for Italy against Germany on 20 March.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021