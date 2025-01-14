CAF Postpones CHAN To August 2025

The Confederation of African Football has postponed the 2024 CHAN tournament up to August 2025.

In a statement, CAF said the tournament which was slated to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from February 1, 2025, is facing infrastructural hiccups.

“Good progress has been made in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda with the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals, and other infrastructure and facilities for the hosting of a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.

However the CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, have advised CAF that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities are at the levels, necessary for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024,” read the statement in part.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged that all the host nations had made commendable progress in building and upgrading stadiums, training grounds, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities to host a successful tournament, but that some elements needed more time to be completed.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and the good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.

“I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024,” he stated.

Meanwhile, CAF will be conducting the Draw of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024 in Nairobi, on Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 8 PM Nairobi Time.

The exact date of the start of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 in August 2025 will be announced by CAF at a later date.