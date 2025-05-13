Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined as Al Nassr Struggles to Salvage Season

KDRTV NEWS – Asia: Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock absence from Al Nassr’s squad list for Monday’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Okhdood has left fans around the world asking: Is CR7 injured or simply being preserved?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been a talismanic force for Al Nassr this season, was noticeably missing from the matchday squad, sparking speculation about his fitness amid growing concerns over the club’s fading title hopes.

The game, which comes just days after Al Nassr’s dramatic 3–2 defeat to Al Ittihad, marks a critical turning point. That loss—against rivals led by Karim Benzema effectively ended Al Nassr’s chase for the league crown. With only pride and AFC Champions League qualification left to fight for, head coach Stefano Pioli appears to be resting his veterans ahead of a crucial season finish.

Saudi media insider Ali Alabdallh confirmed that Ronaldo skipped team training over the weekend, instead spending time in the medical clinic and gym. Sources within the club suggest this was a strategic decision, not an emergency though fans remain uneasy with the timing.

“There’s nothing to panic about—Ronaldo is simply being managed with care,” one source told local media. “There are bigger battles ahead.”

Al Nassr’s upcoming opponent, 17th-place Al Okhdood, is battling relegation, offering Pioli a low-stakes window to rest key players, including French defender Mohamed Simakan, who was also excluded from the squad for recovery.

But make no mistake, Al Nassr is under pressure. Back-to-back losses first to Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League, and now domestically have pushed the club into a desperate race for international qualification. With four league games remaining, every point counts.

Whether Ronaldo will return in full force next weekend remains uncertain. But for now, fans and pundits alike will be watching Al Nassr’s performance closely to see if they can survive without their star.