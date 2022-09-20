Cs Amina Mohammed Responds to Nick Mwendwa’s Return to FKF

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has claimed that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa broke into the federations offices in Kasarani.

In a statement released on Tuesday September 20, the Sports CS stated that she had no information regarding the revival of the FKF.

“My attention has been drawn to a break-in at the FKF offices at Kasarani which was led by officials who were legally removed following an inspection by the Office of the Registrar,” the statement read in part.

“The decision by the Ministry of Sports, Culture & Heritage on November 11, 2021, has since been upheld by the Ruling of the High Court of Kenya on May 10, 2022,” Amina added.

She also argued that FKF was illegally in office and proceeded to detail the causes for the suspension of FKF, a decision that resulted in FIFA banning Kenya from international competition.

Amina accused FKF of misusing the government, FIFA, CAF, and other sponsors’ funds.

“FKF also refused to amend the FKF Constitution in line with the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Sports Act, Sports Registrar Regulations and any other relevant law, was un-procedural in the hiring and sacking of coaches and resisted registering County Sports Associations and stuck to non-registered regional organizations,” Amina stated.

She also in the statement cited objections to the registration of FKF county and national officials who were illegally elected in 2019 and 2020, the irregular appointment of board and council members, the non-disclosure of grants from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the disparity in rewarding male and female teams and clubs.

FKF President Nick Mwenda had on Tuesday morning resumed his duties in their offices in Kasarani.

He stated that charges that had been filed on him had been withdrawn by the DCI.

“Reference is made to my letter dated November 29, 2021, with regard to the interim transfer of my powers and responsibilities as FKF President to the FKF Vice President.

“In this regard, following the withdrawal of charges by the Directorate of Public Prosecution on July 8, 2022, I hereby wish to inform your good office that I have resumed my duties as the FKF president, with immediate effect, in accordance with Article 42 of the FKF constitution (2017),” He said.

