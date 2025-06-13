Connect with us

De Bruyne Joins Napoli After Manchester City Exit

Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli on a free transfer. Contract until June 2027
KDRTV News – Nairobi: The football world is buzzing after a remarkable announcement that Kevin De Bruyne has signed with Napoli as a free agent with a contract valid until June 2027, plus an option for a further year.

De Bruyne 33 year old, who played a key role in Manchester City’s domination of the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, leaves the Etihad after nearly a decade of service.

This seismic shift in the football landscape was confirmed on Thursday by Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, sending shockwaves through the sport.

The move comes after De Bruyne’s release from Manchester City, opening the door for the Belgian maestro to join the reigning Serie A champions.

The transfer marks a significant certain takeover for Napoli, adding a player of De Bruyne’s caliber to their already formidable squad.

His vision, passing accuracy, and goal-scoring ability are renowned, and his presence is expected to elevate Napoli’s performance both domestically and in European competitions.

The impact of this signing will be felt throughout Serie A, as other teams will need to adjust their strategies to counter Napoli’s enhanced attacking prowess.

The free agent status of De Bruyne made this transfer even more attractive for Napoli, allowing them to secure his services without a transfer fee a strategic move that highlights Napoli’s ambition to maintain their dominance in Serie A and make a deep run in the Champions League

His addition to the Italian league will undoubtedly increase viewership and interest in Serie A, attracting new fans and further solidifying the league’s reputation as a top destination for world-class talent.

