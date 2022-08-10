Connect with us

Sports

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Details On Aubameyang, De Jong, Depay, Rabiot & Gakpo g, Fofana,

By

Published

 

IMG 20220810 201537 465

Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre Aubameyang as he’s considered a perfect striker but Barcelona have not received an official proposal yet. Chelsea are considering Auba as an option as revealed last week. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220810 143333 109

 Chelsea are very close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. They would pay €80m+. However, the player still refuses to leave and Barça accept that the player has a signed contract and has full leverage of the situation. (Source SPORT)

IMG 20220810 143426 445

Chelsea’s new bid for Fofana is expected to be around £80m and will go in this week having agreed personal terms with Fofana, he needs to be registered by 12pm Friday to play against Spurs which looks unlikely at the moment. (Source Football London)

IMG 20220810 143457 810

Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal. No interest from Tottenham, no chance for Turkish clubs. Juve are leading the race , discussing a two year deal with Memphis’ lawyers. Depay will only accept termination of contract with Barça when he’s happy with the proposal. Source Fabrizio Romano

IMG 20220810 143530 309

Manchester United director John Murtough is now travelling to meet Adrien Rabiot’s mother Veronique to agree personal terms. Source JBurtTelegraph

IMG 20220810 143558 244

 Timo Werner has joined RB Leipzig on permanent deal from Chelsea for €20m plus add-ons and it’s now approved. Five year deal. 

MEN reports that Manchester United is considering a €68 million bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Erik ten Hag is seeking midfield recruits in an effort to rectify the position’s lack of depth and skill.

IMG 20220810 201458 282

Malang Sarr has joined AS Monaco on loan deal from Chelsea, including a potential obligation to buy clause.

IMG 20220810 201649 330

Manchester United have turned their attention to Cody Gakpo and Sasa Kalajdžić but they will look to trim the deadwood from their squad before proceeding with either transfer. (Source: Times Sport)

IMG 20220810 201758 502

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié could leave Barcelona as free agents if they are not registered before Saturday. The club is concerned.(Source: ESPN)

