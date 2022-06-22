Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates on Mane, Dejong, Antony, Neymar, Lukaku & Martial

By

Published

Mane Seals Bayern Move

IMG 20220622 152233 363

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool. He’s put pen to paper on a 3-year contract. €32m final fee that could rise to €41m. 

Haller Set to Join Dortmund

IMG 20220622 152325 959

Dortmund have reached a total agreement with Ajax for the €35m transfer of Sébastien Haller. Personal terms are already agreed. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

PSG Ready to Sell Neymar

IMG 20220622 152448 034

PSG and Luis Campos are ready to let Neymar leave the club this summer. They will sell the Brazilian forward if they receive a satisfactory offer. (Source Santi_J_FM)

Gunners Still interested in Jesus

IMG 20220622 152539 408

Arsenal have offered Gabriel Jesus a contract worth around €16m-a-year, rising to €17m if they qualify for the Champions League. (Source Nabil_djellit)

Lukaku Accepts Pay cut to Rejoin Inter

IMG 20220622 152612 540

Romelu Lukaku has taken a massive pay-cut to seal his move back to Inter Milan. His salary has been reduced from €12m to €8m. (SourceFabrizio Romano)

Man United Still Pursuing De Jong

IMG 20220622 152741 368

Manchester United and Barcelona have once again been in talks for Frenkie De Jong today. There is still no agreement on the fee. Barça are demanding €86m guaranteed. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Man United Near Antony Move

IMG 20220622 152841 468

Manchester United have held discussions over a possible move for Antony but they are waiting for a breakthrough in the deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona before advancing other transfers. (Source Telegraph Ducker)

Liverpool Set to Sell Minamino

IMG 20220622 153119 724

Takumi Minamino has agreed to join Monaco on a five-year contract. The two clubs had already agreed a fee for €17m total. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man United aim to sell Martial 

IMG 20220622 153144 460

Manchester United are willing to accept offers of around £20m for Anthony Martial this summer but his massive £240,000-a-week wages are proving a stumbling block to any move. No other club is prepared to match that. (Source: The Sun)

Also Read: Holy Bodies: Meet 7 Football Stars Who Don’t Have Tattoos

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020