Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates on Mane, Dejong, Antony, Neymar, Lukaku & Martial

Mane Seals Bayern Move

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool. He’s put pen to paper on a 3-year contract. €32m final fee that could rise to €41m.

Haller Set to Join Dortmund

Dortmund have reached a total agreement with Ajax for the €35m transfer of Sébastien Haller. Personal terms are already agreed. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

PSG Ready to Sell Neymar

PSG and Luis Campos are ready to let Neymar leave the club this summer. They will sell the Brazilian forward if they receive a satisfactory offer. (Source Santi_J_FM)

Gunners Still interested in Jesus

Arsenal have offered Gabriel Jesus a contract worth around €16m-a-year, rising to €17m if they qualify for the Champions League. (Source Nabil_djellit)

Lukaku Accepts Pay cut to Rejoin Inter

Romelu Lukaku has taken a massive pay-cut to seal his move back to Inter Milan. His salary has been reduced from €12m to €8m. (SourceFabrizio Romano)

Man United Still Pursuing De Jong

Manchester United and Barcelona have once again been in talks for Frenkie De Jong today. There is still no agreement on the fee. Barça are demanding €86m guaranteed. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Man United Near Antony Move

Manchester United have held discussions over a possible move for Antony but they are waiting for a breakthrough in the deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona before advancing other transfers. (Source Telegraph Ducker)

Liverpool Set to Sell Minamino

Takumi Minamino has agreed to join Monaco on a five-year contract. The two clubs had already agreed a fee for €17m total. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man United aim to sell Martial

Manchester United are willing to accept offers of around £20m for Anthony Martial this summer but his massive £240,000-a-week wages are proving a stumbling block to any move. No other club is prepared to match that. (Source: The Sun)

