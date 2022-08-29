Connect with us

Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Updates on Antony, Ronaldo, Auba, Zaha & Challobah

Ajax has agreed to sell Antony to Manchester United for a €100m fee. The contract will run until June 2027 with option until 2028.  Antony to Man United could be made official today or tomorrow. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are now pushing to make Martin Dubravka their next signing: Newcastle are expected to answer today after an official loan bid was submitted with a £5m buy option included.  Dubravka has already agreed personal terms with Man United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are considering a late move for Wilfred Zaha as they look to strengthen their attack in the final days of the transfer window. A deal would depend on how open Crystal Palace are to the sale, and their price tag. (The Guardian)

Trevoh Chalobah will not leave Chelsea this window. Chelsea have blocked talks with Inter, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over a possible loan deal no change is now expected before Deadline. (Fabrizio Romano)

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s loan move to Bayer Leverkusen is set to be confirmed in the coming hours. Ethan Ampadu will also leave Chelsea on loan. He’s flying to Italy to complete a switch to Spezia. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have asked Barcelona about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the player’s preference is to join Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided that the best option for his future is to return to Sporting.The Portuguese club and Jorge Mendes are working on his arrival but it’s still far from complete. (MARCA)

Everton have been linked with a move for Gueye, who left the Merseyside club for Paris Saint-Germain, but they have been unable to complete a deal. Gana’s return to Goodison Park was likely for the better part of a month, but despite being benched by new PSG manager Christophe Galtier, Gana is yet to move out. Porto and Sporting lisbon are also interested in him

