Erling Haaland and Phil Foden Top the List of PFA Players of the Year

Haaland PFA

Manchester City’s title-winning trio Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rodri lead the PFA men’s Player of the Year shortlist announced on Tuesday, with Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer also in contention.

Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, who helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1982-83, completes the nominees as players vote for their top performers from the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Foden, a two-time Premier League Young Player of the Year winner, has already won Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Player of the Season.

Haaland won his second consecutive Golden Boot last season with 27 league goals, while Rodri went 74 games unbeaten for club and country until the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United when City won their fourth consecutive league title.

Palmer is the only candidate with a chance of winning both the Young Player of the Year award and the main prize following a spectacular debut season at Stamford Bridge in which he scored 22 goals and assisted 11 times.

The PFA also put out the nominations for the Women’s PFA Player of the Year, which include Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert, and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw.

James, Cuthbert, and Chelsea teammate Niamh Charles helped the West London club win their sixth consecutive Women’s Super League (WSL) title, while Shaw led the league in scoring with 22 as Manchester City pushed the title fight to the final day.

