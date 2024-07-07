Connect with us

Sports

Faith Kipyegon Breaks Her Own 1500M World Record

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon on Sunday, July 7 broke her own World Record in the 1500m at the Paris Diamond League.

Kipyegon set the new record by clocking a time of 3:49:04 beating her previous record by 0.07sec which she set in Florence in June 2023.

However, according to World Athletics, the victory is subject to the usual ratification procedures.

“Faith Kipyegon breaks her own 1500m world record to finish off the Paris Diamond League in historic style,” World Athletics announced.

The news was warmly received in Kenya with President William Ruto commending Kipyegon for the outstanding performance.

“Faith Kipyegon has once again made history. Congratulations on breaking your own record in the 1500m race. Your victory is a testament to the rewards of hard work and determination, a valuable lesson to the aspiring young athletes who look up to you,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also lauded Kipyegon for breaking another world record.

“Bravo Faith Kipyegon for breaking the 1500m World Record in yet another highly pulsating race in Paris on Sunday. Your amazing performance today has ensured your place in the Athletics Hall of Fame is assured,” Gachagua stated.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on his part said, “Our Kenyan gem Faith Kipyegon lowers her own 1500M record at the Paris Diamond League. Hongera Champ.”

“Unstoppable! What an incredible run! Congratulations Faith Kipyegon on your stunning performance at the Paris Diamond League. By breaking your previous World Record in the women’s 1500m race with a phenomenal time of 3:49.04, you have flown Kenya’s flag high and we are immensely proud of you. Your grit and talent continue to inspire us all,”  Murkomen said.

Raila said: “Faith Kipyegon, your great feat of breaking your own Women’s 1500m world record in Paris is truly motivating. Your dedication and passion power the ambitions of Kenya’s athletes and youth. Keep running and shining!”

