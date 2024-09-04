FIFA Introduces Crossed Arms Symbol to Deter Abuse in Matches

FIFA has introduced a “crossed arms” symbol to combat racism during football matches.



“Following its unanimous approval at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024, a global crossed arms gesture to signal racist abuse will become part of football protocol when implemented at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024,” according to a statement released by FIFA.

The “No Racism” gesture, which will empower football individuals such as players, referees, and team officials, will be “implemented as part of the existing three-step procedure” according to the World Football governing body.

“By crossing their hands at the wrists, players can directly signal to the referee that they are being targeted by racist insults, causing the referee to initiate the three-step procedure. The first stage will be to end the match. If the abuse persists, the match will be interrupted, and the players and officials will leave the field of play. If the issue continues, the match will be abandoned in the third step,” FIFA said.

As part of its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, FIFA announced that its “No Racism” gesture will be used at all FIFA competitions.

“Fighting racism is something we must all stand up and do together,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared.

“Implementing the ‘No Racism’ gesture at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 in Colombia is an important first step towards empowering players around the world.

“Now that it is enshrined in the three-step procedure, we look forward to seeing it implemented globally to maximum effect,” Infantino said, adding that all 211 FIFA members unanimously backed it at the FIFA Congress.