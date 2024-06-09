Connect with us

FIFA to Seek Legal Advice About a Request to Exclude Israel From Football

Published

FIFA will seek independent legal opinion before convening an extraordinary council meeting on July 25 to consider a Palestinian petition to suspend Israel from international football due to human rights violations in Palestine.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the concept during the FIFA congress on Friday, after officials from the Palestinian and Israeli football federations had the opportunity to speak in front of the 211 member associations.

“FIFA will mandate as of now, independent legal expertise to analyse the three requests (from the Palestinian FA) and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way,” Infantino said.

“This legal assessment will have to allow for inputs and claims of both member associations. The results and the recommendations … will be forwarded to the FIFA council.

“Due to the urgency of the situation, an extraordinary FIFA Council will be convened and will take place before July 25 to review the results of the legal assessment and to take the decisions that are appropriate.” analyze

The Palestine Football Association request emphasised “international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza” and cited FIFA’s statutory responsibilities to human rights and anti-discrimination.
emphasized.

The Palestinian Football Association stated that “all football infrastructure in Gaza has been either destroyed or seriously damaged, including the historic stadium of Al Yarmuk,” and that the resolution was supported by the federations of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Yemen.

