Gareth Southgate Quits England Managerial Job After Losing The Euro 2024 Final

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England’s manager following their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate said in a statement issued by the FA: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the greatest honor of my life to play for and manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given my best.

“But it is time for a shift and a new chapter. “My final game as England manager was on Sunday against Spain in Berlin.”

Southgate made 57 appearances for England and managed 102 games. Only Walter Winterbottom (139) and Sir Alf Ramsey (113) coached England more frequently.

After taking over in 2016, he led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, the Euro 2020 final, and the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals, before reaching their first major final on foreign territory in Germany.

Southgate joined the FA as head of elite development in 2011, and since succeeding Sam Allardyce five years later, he has been largely credited with changing the ethos of the England squad and reuniting the team with fans.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games,” Southgate’s statement continued. “Every one of them has been proud to wear the Three Lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and The FA who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change.”

Southgate concluded his statement by saying, “We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant everything to me.” I am an England fan and always will be.

