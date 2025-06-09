Harambee Starlets Coach Odemba Resigns Days Before CECAFA

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Beldine Odemba has resigned from her position as head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s national women’s football team. Her unexpected departure comes barely a week before the crucial CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge Cup is set to kick off in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Odemba’s resignation is widely believed to stem from a perceived lack of adequate support from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). This decision follows the Starlets’ recent 5-1 international friendly defeat to Morocco in Tangier, a match intended to prepare the team for upcoming challenges . While FKF General Secretary Harold Ndege denied receiving formal communication, multiple sources within the federation and close to Odemba confirmed her submission of a resignation letter . An anonymous source close to the federation also hinted at player demoralization due to delayed payments as a contributing factor to the Morocco loss, an issue reportedly being resolved.

Appointed on September 8, 2023, Odemba, a CAF-A licensed coach, is often hailed as one of the most successful coaches in the Starlets’ history. Under her leadership, the team achieved a historic victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers, securing a 4-3 penalty win that marked Cameroon’s first failure to qualify for the continental showpiece since 1991. Despite this triumph, the Starlets ultimately missed out on the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Botswana.

Her exit leaves the FKF’s technical department scrambling for a replacement, with the CECAFA tournament looming. Reports indicate that Junior Starlets assistant coach David Bujego has been tapped as interim head coach, potentially assisted by former Kenya international Ann Aluoch and ex-Starlets coach Alex Alumirah. However, Bujego stated he has not been formally approached for the role, though he expressed willingness to take it if offered. The Starlets are scheduled to begin their CECAFA campaign against Burundi on June 14th, followed by matches against South Sudan and hosts Tanzania. Odemba also continues to serve as the head coach for two-time FKF Women’s Premier League champions, Kenya Police Bullets.

