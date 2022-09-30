Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

How Eliud Kipchoge Makes Millions From Brand Endorsements

By

Published

20220925 153447

Eliud Kipchoge is arguably the most successful marathoner of all time after winning the races back to back.

The two time Olympic champion recently broke his own record by 29 seconds, running 2:01:10 in the Berlin Marathon.

In this article, KDRTV looks into Eliud Kipchoges’s side hustles that earn him millions of shillings monthly.

Nike

Kipchoge is the brand ambassador for famous sportswear Nike.  This year, Nike introduced Eliud Kipchoge’s own brand, bringing him to the level of global sports superstars with shoe and gear deals with Nike. The collection features a Pegasus 37 shoe in Kenyan flag colors with the name Eliud and the time 1:59, in honor of his Ineos marathon performance.

It also features the AlphaFly Next% shoe in the Kenyan colorway as well as running coats, tracksuits, and t-shirts with the ‘Eliud’ concept.

Maurtens

Eliud Kipchoge has partnered with sports supplements manufacturer Maurtens.  The marathoner has been spotted a numbe of times with the Maurtens drinks while training and in marathons. The Kenyan international drank Maurtens during his 2018 World Record-breaking Berlin Marathon race.

Isuzu East Africa

Eliud Kipchoge was named brand ambassador for Isuzu East Africa in 2017 after signing a deal worth an estimated Ksh14 million. He was also given a fresh new Isuzu D-Max.

Kipchoge inked a new partnership deal with Isuzu EA on October 22, 2020, to serve as the Isuzu D-Max Brand Ambassador for another year. As part of the new agreement, Isuzu EA was also to collaborate with the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation to improve community wellbeing through access to learning, sports talent development, and environmental conservation.

NFT collection

In 2021, Kipchoge capitalized on the NFT frenzy and sold some of his career highlights as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). He sold his the 2018 Berlin Marathon and Vienna marathon highlights for $37,000 (Ksh4.02 million)

Related: Amount of Money Eliud Kipchoge Will Receive After Breaking His Own Record in the Berlin Marathon

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020