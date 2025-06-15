Kenya Police FC Crowned KPL Champions

KDRTV News – Nairobi: In the 2024/2025 Football Kenya Federation (FKF )Premier League season, Kenya Police FC has incised its name in history, securing their maiden championship title.

The “Law Enforcers” achieved this huge achievement with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shabana FC on Sunday, June 15, 2025, a win that sent ripples of excitement through Kenyan football.

The decisive moment arrived in the second half when Brian Okoth, demonstrating remarkable composure and power, netted the lone goal of the match with a towering header.

This critical strike was enough to seal the championship, marking a significant milestone for the club.

Despite the relatively low-pressure atmosphere of the final match, given their six-point lead with two games remaining after their May 18 victory over Talanta FC, the Police FC squad remained disciplined and composed, showcasing the resilience that defined their season.

This victory is particularly sweet for Kenya Police FC, as it breaks a long-standing pattern in the KPL.

For the past 13 years, the title has largely been exchanged between football giants Gor Mahia and Tusker FC, with the exception of the 2021/2022 season which was declared null and void due to FIFA sanctions on Football Kenya Federation.

Gor Mahia, the defending champions, were held to a 0-0 draw by Muranga Seals, leaving them seven points behind Police with a game in hand, further solidifying Police FC’s path to glory.

Tusker FC, another strong contender, faced a shocking 7-1 defeat to Sofapaka, severely complicating their title aspirations.

Head coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s philosophy of taking “one game at a time” clearly paid dividends, guiding his team to this historic achievement.

The victory not only signifies a new era for Kenya Police FC but also injects fresh competition and excitement into the FKF Premier League, promising even more captivating seasons ahead.

This win underlines the growing competitiveness within Kenyan football, moving beyond the traditional dominance of a few established clubs.