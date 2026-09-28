Kenyan Marathoner Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo Banned for Two Years After Testing Positive for Diuretic

Nairobi — Kenyan marathoner Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo has been banned from the sport for two years after testing positive for chlortalidone, a diuretic that can hide the use of other banned substances.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the sanction in a decision dated September 17, 2026, which was made public on September 28. The 27-year-old road runner, whose marathon personal best is 2:04:01, admitted the violations and accepted the consequences.

The ban started on September 1, 2026, the day the AIU received his signed admission. Kenyans.co.ke puts its end date at August 31, 2028. All his results from July 19, 2026, have been disqualified. He loses any titles, medals, points, prizes and appearance money earned since that date.

How the case unfolded

According to the AIU, Kimaiyo gave an out-of-competition urine sample in Mwaita, Kenya, on July 19, 2026. The sample was too dilute for analysis.

“The Sample had a Specific Gravity of 1.002,” the AIU said, below the required minimum of 1.003. Three more samples were also too dilute, so he gave a fifth, which met the standard.

On July 29, a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Paris reported an adverse analytical finding for chlortalidone. The AIU decision says the finding came from the first sample. The fifth sample showed no prohibited substances.

Chlortalidone is on the WADA 2026 Prohibited List under diuretics and masking agents. It is a specified substance, banned at all times. The AIU found that Kimaiyo had no Therapeutic Use Exemption for it. It also found no departure from testing or laboratory standards that could have caused the result.

The athlete’s explanation

Kimaiyo was interviewed by the AIU on August 25. He said he did not know what chlortalidone was.

He told investigators that about a week before the test, he had taken painkillers belonging to his wife for pain after long runs. He could not remember their name or what they looked like. He said he had taken nothing else that week apart from vitamins and dietary supplements, which he could not identify.

On September 2, he sent photographs of the medication. One showed a box labelled “OLMECURE-CT 40,” with the description “Olmesartan Medoxomil with Chlortalidone Tablets.”

Why the ban is two years

Under the rules, a violation involving a specified substance carries a four-year ban only if the AIU can prove it was intentional. This was Kimaiyo’s first violation, and the AIU said it had no evidence of intent. That left the standard two-year sanction. Kimaiyo also waived his right to a disciplinary hearing.

The decision can still be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by WADA or the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK). If either appeals, Kimaiyo can cross-appeal.

A career on the rise

The ban comes at a high point in his career. In April 2025, he finished second at the Hamburg Marathon in 2:04:01, his personal best, behind fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto. Later that year he was eighth at the Chicago Marathon in 2:06:14.

Before that, he won the 2019 B.A.A. Half Marathon in Boston and the 2022 Prague Half Marathon. He was also eighth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon in 2:04:56.