Kenyan Marathoner Sebastian Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Barrier in Epic London Marathon Win

Sabastian Sawe has etched his name into global sporting history after becoming the first athlete to run a sub-two-hour marathon in an official race, winning the 2026 London Marathon in a staggering 1:59:30.

The 30-year-old delivered a performance that redefined the limits of endurance running, smashing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023 by 65 seconds. Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha followed closely in 1:59:41, also breaking the two-hour barrier in his marathon debut, while Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo completed the podium in 2:00:28.

From the opening stages, the pace signaled something extraordinary was unfolding. The leading pack – including Sawe, Kejelcha, Kiplimo and other elite runners, passed halfway in 1:00:29, still tightly grouped and firmly on world-record rhythm. However, the defining moment came after 30 kilometres when Sawe injected decisive pace, gradually distancing himself before breaking clear in the final stretch along The Mall.

Speaking after his historic win, Sawe said: “I am feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me.” He added, “Approaching the finish, I was feeling strong. Seeing the time made me so excited.” The performance surpassed even Eliud Kipchoge’s famous 1:59:41 exhibition run in Vienna in 2019, which was not record-eligible due to controlled conditions, making Sawe’s run the first official sub-two-hour marathon in competitive history.

Former world champion Paula Radcliffe commented: “The goalposts have literally just moved for marathon running.”

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa defended her title in record-breaking fashion, setting a new women-only record of 2:15:41 after pulling away from Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final kilometres.

Sawe’s victory cements his rapid rise in marathon running, having now won all four marathons he has entered, and signals a new era in long-distance athletics where once-impossible barriers are now being rewritten.