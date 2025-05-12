Kylian Mbappé Delivers Powerful Message to Real Madrid After El Clásico Defeat

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In the aftermath of a dramatic 4-3 loss to FC Barcelona in the highly anticipated El Clásico, Kylian Mbappé took to Instagram to send a powerful eight-word message to Real Madrid supporters. Despite an outstanding individual performance, where Mbappé scored a hat-trick, his efforts weren’t enough to prevent Los Blancos from falling short yet again to their fierce rivals.

Real Madrid started the match strong, jumping to a 2-0 lead early on. However, Barcelona quickly turned the tables with a relentless attack, going ahead 4-2 by halftime. In the second half, Mbappé completed his hat-trick, but Real Madrid’s comeback efforts fell short, resulting in yet another defeat to their Catalan counterparts.

While no player from the Madrid squad addressed the media immediately after the game, Mbappé broke his silence a day later with an Instagram post that read: “Painful but we will come back. ¡Hala Madrid!” Along with this message, he posted two images—one showing him in a serious moment on the pitch and another of him applauding the traveling fans who supported the team in Montjuïc. His brief yet meaningful message resonated deeply with fans, offering a glimmer of hope for the future despite the disappointment.

The loss means that Barcelona now holds a seven-point lead over Real Madrid with only three matches remaining in the La Liga season. With the title seemingly out of reach, many fans are looking ahead to next season, buoyed by Mbappé’s determination and promise of a comeback.

Mbappé’s Individual Brilliance in a Tough Season for Real Madrid

While the team’s overall results have been underwhelming, Kylian Mbappé’s individual form has been nothing short of exceptional. Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappé has found his rhythm, racking up 38 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions. This achievement surpasses Iván Zamorano’s record for the most goals scored in a debut season for the club.

Mbappé currently leads the La Liga goal-scoring charts with 27 goals, ahead of Robert Lewandowski, who has 25. Despite his dazzling performances, however, the team’s struggles persist, with Real Madrid falling short of their primary goals for the season—the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

This season has been marked by individual brilliance from Mbappé, but it has also been a reminder that football is a team sport. Real Madrid’s losses in all four El Clásicos this season have dampened the optimism that Mbappé’s arrival had brought to the club. But with his resolute message of perseverance, fans are hopeful that brighter days lie ahead for both Mbappé and Los Blancos.