Kylian Mbappé Unveiled as Real Madrid Player in Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappé was on Tuesday unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday in front of tens of thousands of supporters at the Bernabéu, promising to “give everything” for the La Liga champions.

Mbappe signed a five-year contract with the club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The France international had a physical on Tuesday morning before visiting Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex to sign his new contract.

He then arrived at the Bernabéu, where fans had lined up for hours to claim their seats for the presentation, before holding an extended news conference on the pitch.

“Wow. “It’s incredible to be here,” Mbappé declared in perfect Spanish during the presentation. “I dreamt for many years about playing for Real Madrid, and today that dream comes true.”

During the news conference, the France captain admitted to learning the language in preparation for his move.

“I wasn’t the best at school, but in Spanish, I gave 100% I had the dream of playing for Real Madrid,” he shared.

Madrid revealed this month that Mbappé had agreed to join them, capping their protracted pursuit of the star forward, after coming close to signing him in 2017 and 2022.

“I want to thank the president first,” Mbappé told the press.

“He believed in me from day one. A lot has transpired, but I just wanted to say thank you. I’d like to thank everyone who has worked with me to get here. I know it was difficult, but now I’m here, a Real Madrid player.

“I’ve dreamed of playing here since I was a kid. Being here is very important to me… Now I want to attain another dream to be at the level of this club, the finest in the world. I can say one thing, I’ll do anything for this club and this badge.”

