Latest Transfer Updates On De Ligt, Ugarte, Kimmich,Cancelo, Greenwood And Morata

Manchester United are close to agreeing a £43m fee with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

​​ Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sign Caleb Wiley from Atalanta United for around £8.5M.Contract until June 2031.

He is expected to join Strasbourg next season on loan.

Manchester United are still in contact with PSG for Manuel Ugarte, talks are ongoing. 

The Uruguayan midfielder is waiting and is keen to join United.

​​PSG has included the name of Joshua Kimmich on their transfer shortlist. A deal for the German could be easier to conclude than João Neves as Benfica want €120M. 

João Cancelo has been offered to Inter and Juventus after returning to Man City following the end of his loan spell at Barcelona.

Manchester United have now formally informed Bologna that they are going to pay Joshua Zirkzee’s €40m release clause.

Real Madrid are now optimistic of reaching an agreement with Lille for the transfer of Leny Yoro for around €40M + add ons.

Manchester United’s £45m + £5m bid for Jarrad Branthwaite falls well below Everton’s valuation and will be rejected.

The Toffees see Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol’s transfers as benchmarks for the fee.

Marseille and Manchester United are in advanced discussions over the fee for Mason Greenwood. It should be €25M + bonuses and sell-on clauses. 

Alvaro Morata is weighing up whether to join AC Milan, with the 31-year-old having said he would stay at Atletico Madrid until he won something with them.

Manchester United are considering a move to bring Sergio Reguilón back to the club, with his contract at Tottenham coming to an end in 2025.

