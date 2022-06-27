Latest Transfer Updates on Sterling, Richarlison, Oringi, Skinier & Wan Bissaka

Chelsea are leading the race to sign winger Ousmane Dembele when his contract expires at Barcelona next week. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have ruled out signing Matthijs De Ligt this summer because his price tag would be too expensive at €100m. He also has a very high salary.(Source: sport)

Tottenham are willing to pay a total of €85m for Richarlison and Anthony Gordon in a package deal. (Source: GOAL)

Leeds, Newcastle, Marseille and Lyon are all interested in signing Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn. The striker scored 22 goals in the Championship last season. (Source: cmdotcom)

Chelsea want to sign two centre-backs this summer and are considering a return for Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. ( Source Sky Sports)

Chelsea are also in advanced talks with Man City for the signing of 27 year old Raheem Sterling. Chelsea’s first proposal was turned down, the clubs now feel a deal can be done. Personal terms already sorted.

Arsenal have submitted a NEW offer for 24 year old Lisandro Martínez. Ajax want €50M for the defender, the gunners have today offered €40M + Add ons. A deal is getting closer. Personal terms already agreed. The Argentinian wants the transfer.

Divock Origi has landed in Milan to complete his AC Milan medical. He will sign a long-term contract as a free agent. The striker rejected Villarreal as well as other clubs in the Bundesliga and Premier League. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan have rejected an offer of €60m + Julian Draxler from PSG for Milan Skriniar.The Italian club want €70M to sell their defender. (Source Gazzetta_i)

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial although they have not received anything concrete at this stage. (Source RobDawsonESPN)

