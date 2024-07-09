Latest Transfers On Todibo, Zirke, Branthwaite and Yoro

Patrick Cutrone is close to signing a new contract with the Como club until June 2028. An agreement with the former Wolves and AC Milan striker was imminent.

Real Madrid remain very relaxed and calm about the Leny Yoro case, even after Man United’s bid. Real are aware of Yoro’s preference to join them; the deal to be done this summer on their terms, below €60m……or happy to wait until June 2025 to sign Yoro as a free agent.

Everton have already rejected Man United’s bid for Jarred Branthwaite on Monday night as soon as they received it.

The £45m plus £5m add-ons is seen as a far-fetched offer, as Everton see Branthwaite as similar to Gvardiol and other top players.

Jean Clair Todibo, one of several names on Juventus’ shortlist for a new centre-back, as contacts have taken place in recent days.

Nice has already rejected West Ham’s €35m bid, so the price tag is higher.

Man United are 100% out of the running with a deal almost done, blocked by UEFA rules.

Simone Inzaghi has agreed a new deal at Inter until June 2026, done and sealed, salary will be €6.5m net per season. It’s understood there will be a special bonus of €2m if Inter win the Scudetto again under Inzaghi.

Caleb Wiley will join Chelsea from Atlanta United in the next few days for £8.5m plus a sell-on clause.

The full-back, born in 2004, has a contract with CFC until 2031 but will now join Strasbourg, as reported last week.

Manchester United are ready to complete a deal for Joshua Zirkzee in the coming days.

He’s expected to sign a 5-year deal, with formalities with Bologna to follow this week.

Beşiktaş sent a contract offer to Ciro Immobile this morning.

The Turkish club have offered a salary of €5 million per year. It is now expected that Lazio will allow him to leave.