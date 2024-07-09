Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfers On Todibo, Zirke, Branthwaite and Yoro

By

Published

FotoJet (7)

Patrick Cutrone is close to signing a new contract with the Como club until June 2028. An agreement with the former Wolves and AC Milan striker was imminent.

Real Madrid remain very relaxed and calm about the Leny Yoro case, even after Man United’s bid. Real are aware of Yoro’s preference to join them; the deal to be done this summer on their terms, below €60m……or happy to wait until June 2025 to sign Yoro as a free agent.

Everton have already rejected Man United’s bid for Jarred Branthwaite on Monday night as soon as they received it.

The £45m plus £5m add-ons is seen as a far-fetched offer, as Everton see Branthwaite as similar to Gvardiol and other top players.

Jean Clair Todibo, one of several names on Juventus’ shortlist for a new centre-back, as contacts have taken place in recent days.

Nice has already rejected West Ham’s €35m bid, so the price tag is higher.

Man United are 100% out of the running with a deal almost done, blocked by UEFA rules.

Simone Inzaghi has agreed a new deal at Inter until June 2026, done and sealed, salary will be €6.5m net per season. It’s understood there will be a special bonus of €2m if Inter win the Scudetto again under Inzaghi.

Caleb Wiley will join Chelsea from Atlanta United in the next few days for £8.5m plus a sell-on clause.

The full-back, born in 2004, has a contract with CFC until 2031 but will now join Strasbourg, as reported last week.

Manchester United are ready to complete a deal for Joshua Zirkzee in the coming days.

He’s expected to sign a 5-year deal, with formalities with Bologna to follow this week.

Beşiktaş sent a contract offer to Ciro Immobile this morning.

The Turkish club have offered a salary of €5 million per year. It is now expected that Lazio will allow him to leave.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020